Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $40.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $318.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.87 and its 200 day moving average is $288.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.