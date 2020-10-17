Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 411.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.64.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $398.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $402.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.