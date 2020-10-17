Ubex (UBEX) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BitMart, BitForex and YoBit. Ubex has a market cap of $762,039.11 and $335,023.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.01390405 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, BTC-Alpha, LBank, BitMart and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

