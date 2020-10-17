UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €85.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.69 ($89.04).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €44.81 ($52.72) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.44.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

