UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DG. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.75 ($105.59).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €72.40 ($85.18) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.87.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

