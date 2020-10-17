UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,610,000 after purchasing an additional 425,919 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,499,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,599,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

