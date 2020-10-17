UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 98” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 75 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 94.79.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

