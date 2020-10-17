United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $174.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

