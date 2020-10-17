United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.14.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $174.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 451.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 388,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $587,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.