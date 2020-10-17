UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

