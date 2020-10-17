UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

