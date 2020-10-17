UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at UBS Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $319.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

