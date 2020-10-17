UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $329.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $333.70. The company has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

