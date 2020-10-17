Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTL. TheStreet cut Unitil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE:UTL opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Unitil has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $602.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 43.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unitil by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 44.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.