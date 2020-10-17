Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $102.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

