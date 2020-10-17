US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USX. BofA Securities upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

USX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $35,903.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,805 shares of company stock worth $579,331 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

