Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USIO shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

USIO opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Usio has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

