Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) were down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 337,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 242,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

About Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

