ValuEngine Downgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.16.

AMCX stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 173,979 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in AMC Networks by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

