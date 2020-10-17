ValuEngine Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 225,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.