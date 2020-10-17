ValuEngine Lowers BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. BG Staffing has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. BG Staffing had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BG Staffing will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

