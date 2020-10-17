ValuEngine Lowers Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE PFS opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $857.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

