ValuEngine Upgrades Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Panhandle Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of PHX stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,070.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,282.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 230,000 shares of company stock worth $374,900. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.