ValuEngine Upgrades Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS WNDW opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.17. Solarwindow Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

About Solarwindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

