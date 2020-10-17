Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $134.18 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average is $120.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

