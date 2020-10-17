Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,002 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after buying an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after buying an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,871,000.

VWO stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

