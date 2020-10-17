Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Norway Savings Bank’s Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $96.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

