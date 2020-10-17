Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

