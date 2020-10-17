Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VTGDF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Vantage Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The offshore driller reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

