Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.28.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $127.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,672,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

