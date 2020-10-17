Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.28.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $306.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 148.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

