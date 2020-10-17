Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

VEOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $20.71 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

