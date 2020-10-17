Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE VNE opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.80. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 34.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.