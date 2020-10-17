VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.75.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.34 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,875,215.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,070,412. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in VeriSign by 11.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

