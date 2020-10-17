VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

VF has increased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE VFC opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. BTIG Research upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on VF from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

