VF (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.VF also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of VF from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of VF from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.37.

Shares of VFC opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. VF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

