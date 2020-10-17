Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 47.3% in September

Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VKIN opened at $0.16 on Friday. Viking Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells.

