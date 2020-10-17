Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

