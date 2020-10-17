Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $529,391.50. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,164 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

NYSE VIR opened at $39.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

