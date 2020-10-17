VMware (NYSE:VMW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.68.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $152.61 on Tuesday. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 635.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 107.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

