VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s (VLPNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Get VOESTALPINE AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that VOESTALPINE AG/ADR will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.