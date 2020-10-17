VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VOLVO AB/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

VLVLY opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. VOLVO AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.50.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

