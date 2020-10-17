Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 173 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 176 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 173.18.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

