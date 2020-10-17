Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 210 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 173.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

