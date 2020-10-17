Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VNT. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

