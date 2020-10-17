Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of IID opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

