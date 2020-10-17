Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 47,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 97.5% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

