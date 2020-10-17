Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Major Shareholder Sells $28,518,282.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $28,518,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86.

Shares of W stock opened at $297.08 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wayfair by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.97.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

