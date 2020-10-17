WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on December 1st

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6325 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.