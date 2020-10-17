Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

About Shift Technologies

There is no company description available for Shift Technologies, Inc.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.